Originally, it appeared that a championship match and a number one contenders match would be taking place tonight in Fresno.

Now, there has been clarification.

Heading into the October 26 episode of WWE Raw in Fresno, CA., it was reported that Raquel Rodriguez would be defending her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against IYO SKY.

According to a new WWE.com update, that is not the case.

The official WWE.com Raw preview for 10/26 now lists Rodriguez vs. SKY as a non-title tilt.

“Women’s Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez will battle IYO SKY in a non-title match,” the WWE website wrote in a Monday afternoon update. “The Genius of the Sky has been a thorn in the side of The Judgment Day for months as she’s targeted Rodriguez as well as Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. Don’t miss all the action on Raw, tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.”

Also advertised for tonight’s Raw in Fresno is Becky Lynch vs. Stephanie Vaquer in a o. 1 Contender match for the WWE Women’s World Championship, Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria in a No Disqualification bout, as well as WWE Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable & Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page & Big Cass in tag-team action.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.