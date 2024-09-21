The Dumpster Match is on.

As noted, WWE Hall of Fame legend and former SmackDown General Manager Vickie Guerrero suggested a Dumpster Match between Chelsea Green and Michin during last week’s SmackDown Lowdown post-show after the WWE SmackDown on USA Network premiere.

In an update, the September 20 episode of WWE SmackDown saw Chelsea Green in a pre-taped segment practicing for the specific type of match.

It was later confirmed by Michael Cole that the Dumpster Match pitting Chelsea Green vs. Michin will, in fact, take place on WWE SmackDown in two weeks on Friday, October 4 from Nashville, TN.

The company are playfully dubbing the bout as “Trashville,” with the play-on-words with Dumpster and Nashville.

Funny stuff.

