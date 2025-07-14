The next WWE NXT special event has a date and location set.

As noted, WWE NXT will be competing head-to-head with the AEW x NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2025 show with their own NXT Heatwave special event on August 24, 2025.

On Monday, WWE issued a press release to officially announce NXT Heatwave 2025 for August 24 at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts. Tickets will go on sale starting on July 16, with a special pre-sale beginning on July 15.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

LOWELL, MASSACHUSETTS TO HOST HEATWAVE® ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 24 Tickets On Sale Wednesday, July 16 at 10am ET/7am PT Presale Access Begins Tuesday, July 15 at 10am ET/7am PT July 14, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Heatwave will take place Sunday, August 24 at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts. This marks the first Premium Live Event to be held in Lowell since Battleground® in May 2023. Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, July 16 at 10am ET/7am PT via https://etix.com/. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting https://etix.com/ and using the code NXTTIX starting Tuesday, July 15 at 10am ET/7am PT until 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT. Heatwave will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s Champion Jacey Jane, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca, TNA World Champion Trick Williams and more. About WWE

