– During the November 4 episode of WWE Raw, a taped episode from Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, footage aired of Bill Goldberg’s recent television appearance where he announced plans for a retirement match in 2025. Michael Cole and Corey Graves commented after the footage aired on the broadcast, confirming that “a deal has been made” for Goldberg’s retirement match, and teased finding out “Who’s next?”

🚨 BREAKING: @Goldberg just announced that his retirement match will take place NEXT YEAR! 👀 🎥: @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/e5KtwfOGnY — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2024

– Plans for Liv Morgan’s WWE Women’s World Championship reign has been unveiled. During the same 11/4 taped Raw show from Riyadh, Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY emerged victorious in a Women’s No. 1 Contender Battle Royal. With the win, SKY has earned the next title shot at Morgan’s championship.