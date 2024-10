They are coming!

Former TNA Wrestling legendary duo, The Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, were featured in another vignette that aired during the October 11 episode of WWE SmackDown.

The third vignette hyping the debut of MCMG in WWE closed by saying, “Next week.”

After it aired, Nick Aldis confirmed the arrival of a new team to the show next week in a backstage segment.

