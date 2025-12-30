Dominik Mysterio is sidelined and will be off WWE television for the foreseeable future.

The situation was acknowledged during Monday’s episode of Raw, where Liv Morgan mentioned in a backstage segment that Mysterio would be taking time away.

Commentary later added more clarity, with Joe Tessitore stating that Mysterio is out indefinitely due to a shoulder injury.

The injury occurred earlier this month at AAA’s Guerra de Titanes event on December 20.

Following the match, Dominik Mysterio was reportedly struggling to use the injured arm at all, raising immediate concern.

Additional reports at the time indicated that Mysterio was dealing with significant pain and was scheduled to be examined later that week to determine the severity of the injury.

With the shoulder issue now confirmed, there is currently no timetable for Mysterio’s return to in-ring action.

The son of WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio is a member of The Judgment Day faction on the WWE Raw brand, and is currently the Intercontinental Champion of WWE and the Mega Champion of AAA.

