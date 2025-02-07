– During an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Chelsea Green spoke about her bucket-list dream of hosting Saturday Night Live. “That’s definitely on the bucket list is hosting SNL,” she said. “I love it. I know I’m very self-deprecating, and that is where the humor comes from. It’s so fun to put that into verbiage and action in the ring to make people laugh on the biggest stage of them all.”

– While appearing as a guest on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria named a TNA Wrestling talent she wants to share the ring with as part of the ongoing WWE and TNA multi-year partnership. “Yeah, Dani Luna, she’s incredible,” she said. “Give me Dani Luna. I’d love to fight her.”

– Ahead of tonight’s post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE SmackDown, the company has confirmed that Drew McIntyre has been traded from Raw to SmackDown. This was revealed in a breaking news post on X that featured SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis making the announcement, along with confirming the rumored McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match for tonight’s SmackDown in Memphis, TN.

BREAKING NEWS: @DMcIntyreWWE is now officially a member of the SmackDown roster, and will be competing in an #WWEChamber Triple Threat Qualifying Match against @RealLAKnight and Jimmy Uso TONIGHT in Memphis!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/3DezVPMSed — WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2025