WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the first match to be made official for WrestleMania 37.

As noted earlier, tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view saw Daniel Bryan win the opening Chamber match to earn a title shot from Reigns. That match took place right after the Chamber match, and saw Reigns retain his title. Edge immediately hit the ring after the match and took Reigns down with a Spear. Edge then pointed up at the WrestleMania 37 sign as the pyro went off, indicating that he has chosen his opponent for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE has now confirmed Edge vs. Reigns for WrestleMania 37 with the Universal Title on the line.

WWE did not confirm Edge vs. Reigns for Night One or Night Two of WrestleMania 37, but we will keep you updated when that information is released.

Edge vs. Reigns is the only WrestleMania 37 match confirmed as of this writing.

WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Stay tuned for more.

