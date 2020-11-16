WWE issued the following press release announcing that Ridde, Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, and Sheamus will be taking on RETRIBUTION in an eight-man tag team matchup on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. This confirms a report we released earlier in the day that hinted this match would be occurring. Check out the details below.

In recent week’s the members of the Men’s Survivor Series Team have had a hard time getting into the team spirit, despite of (or maybe because of) the effects of their self-professed Team Captain AJ Styles.

Tonight, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman & Riddle will look to contend with RETRIBUTION in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match.

Can The Phenomenal One find a way to help his team coexist effectively against the forces of anarchy? Will Team Raw pick up valuable momentum heading into Survivor Series this Sunday? Or will RETRIBUTION use Team Raw’s inner conflict against them to assure they don’t even make it out of Monday Night Raw? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.