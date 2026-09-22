WWE has announced the opening match for the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The tournament will officially get underway on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT, with Los Americanos (Rayo Americano & Bravo Americano) taking on Noam Dar & Romeo Moreno in first-round action.

WWE hyped the match on social media, writing:

“Who do you got when Los Americanos and the team of @NoamDar & @Itsbbyromeo battle it out to kick off the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic TONIGHT on #WWENXT?!”

WWE revealed the full 14-team field for this year’s Dusty Classic over the weekend. The tournament will follow a single-elimination format.

NXT Tag Team Champions The Vanity Project and AAA World Tag Team Champions El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. & Galeno received first-round byes and will enter the tournament in the second round.

As of this writing, no other first-round matches have been officially announced.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT Results coverage.