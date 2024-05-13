A new matchup has been added to this evening’s edition of WWE Raw.

World Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be taking on Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai in singles-action, the first time the two female stars have ever stepped into the ring against one another one-on-one. WWE wrote the following about the match on its website:

Last week, Liv Morgan left Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch to fend for herself against the dangerous forces of Damage CTRL. Although the titleholder will get the opportunity for retribution on Morgan at WWE King and Queen of the Ring, The Man will first come around to get payback in a showdown with Dakota Kai. Don’t miss all the action of Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAW:

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Jey Uso King of the Ring quarterfinal

-Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston King of the Ring quarterfinal

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark Queen of the Ring quarterfinal

-IYO SKY vs. Shayna Baszler Queen of the Ring quarterfinal

-Becky Lynch vs. Dakota Kai