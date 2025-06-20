Although it was never specified to be his retirement match during the surprise appearance on WWE Raw by Bill Goldberg setting up a showdown with Gunther, WWE has confirmed that to be the case.
Ahead of their in-ring showdown at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. on July 12, WWE has issued a press release regarding individual tickets for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show, which takes place the same weekend as WWE Evolution and WWE NXT: The Great American Bash. In the release, it is specified that this will, in fact, be Goldberg’s final match.
Check out the complete announcement below with all of the details.
INDIVIDUAL EVENT TICKETS FOR SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT HEADLINED BY GOLDBERG’S FINAL MATCH & EVOLUTION ON SALE WEDNESDAY, JUNE 25
Tickets On Sale Wednesday, June 25 at 10am ET/7am PT
Presale Access Begins Monday, June 23 at 10am ET/7am PT
June 20, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that individual event tickets for Saturday Night’s Main Event® on Saturday, July 12 – headlined by Goldberg’s final match versus WWE World Heavyweight champion GUNTHER – and Evolution® on Sunday, July 13, in Atlanta will go on sale starting Wednesday, June 25 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com.
General presale for individual event tickets will begin Monday, June 23 at 10am ET/7am PT.
As a part of WWE’s weekend takeover in Atlanta, State Farm Arena will host the NBC primetime special Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, July 12 and Evolution – the groundbreaking all-women’s Premium Live Event which originally debuted in 2018 – on Sunday, July 13. Additionally, The Great American Bash® will emanate from Center Stage Theater – formerly the home of WCW Saturday Night – on Saturday, July 12, prior to Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Two-day combo ticket packages for Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution are still available via Ticketmaster.com. Additionally, individual tickets for The Great American Bash are still available via Ticketmaster.com.
Official Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution Priority Passes are available now through exclusive partner On Location, giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. These passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality featuring WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more. To learn more or purchase your package today, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wweatlanta.
About WWE
WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.