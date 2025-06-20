Although it was never specified to be his retirement match during the surprise appearance on WWE Raw by Bill Goldberg setting up a showdown with Gunther, WWE has confirmed that to be the case.

Ahead of their in-ring showdown at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. on July 12, WWE has issued a press release regarding individual tickets for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show, which takes place the same weekend as WWE Evolution and WWE NXT: The Great American Bash. In the release, it is specified that this will, in fact, be Goldberg’s final match.

Check out the complete announcement below with all of the details.