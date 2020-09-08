WWE has confirmed that Ivar of The Viking Raiders suffered an injury during tonight’s RAW episode on the USA Network

As noted, Ivar hit a suicide dive on three members of The Hurt Business during the eight-man match that saw MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeat Ivar, Erik, Ricochet and Apollo Crews. He immediately threw up the “X” symbol to call for help.

WWE issued a post-RAW announcement and confirmed that Ivar suffered a cervical injury while doing the dive. It was noted that he was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. For what it’s worth, PWInsider reported that word going at RAW was that Ivar likely suffered a stinger on the dive.

Stay tuned for updates on Ivar. For those who missed it, below is the original video of Ivar throwing up the dreaded “X” symbol after the suicide dive, along with WWE’s full announcement on the injury:

Injury update on Ivar During the Eight-Man Tag Team Match on Monday Night Raw, Ivar suffered a cervical injury on a Viking Dive to the floor. As a precaution, Ivar was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

