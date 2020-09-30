An injury to WWE NXT Superstar Tegan Nox has been officially announced.

It was noted in last week’s NXT Injury Report that Nox may have suffered a torn ACL during the backstage attack by Candice LeRae, which took Nox out of last Wednesday’s #1 Contender’s Battle Royal. It was also noted that Nox was scheduled for an MRI.

In an update, WWE announced this afternoon that Nox did suffer a torn ACL.

Triple H noted during today’s “Takeover: 31” media call that Nox has already undergone surgery to repair the tear.

Nox has not wrestled since the SmackDown Battle Royal on August 14. Her last NXT TV match came on July 29, a win over Indi Hartwell. She has been feuding with LeRae in recent weeks on NXT TV, in hopes of earning a title shot from NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai.

This is the third ACL injury Nox has suffered since 2017. Stay tuned for updates on her status.

