The new Women’s WarGames field is set.

During the November 25 episode of WWE Raw, Bianca Belair defeated Nia Jax with an assist from Bayley to earn the Advantage for her team in Saturday’s Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024.

Following the show, the news regarding Bayley being added as the replacement for Jade Cargill was made official.

With that now known, the Women’s WarGames match now looks as follows:

Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Bayley & IYO SKY vs. Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Check out the updated promotional poster for Women’s WarGames at WWE Survivor Series 2024 below, and make sure to join us here on November 30 for live results coverage of the show.