During the Countdown to WrestleMania 41 pre-show, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio made a surprise appearance for a live interview with Jackie Redmond, where he delivered unfortunate news to the WWE Universe.

Mysterio confirmed that he sustained an injury during last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown and, as a result, has not been medically cleared to compete at WrestleMania 41. This unexpected setback means Mysterio will no longer be facing El Grande Americano on the grandest stage of them all.

However, the lucha legend had a major announcement to follow: Rey Fenix will step in as his replacement in the match against El Grande Americano. Fenix, a world-renowned luchador in his own right, brings an entirely different dynamic to the bout and promises to carry on the lucha legacy in Mysterio’s absence.

This marks Fenix’s first official WrestleMania appearance, adding even more intrigue to the already-stacked card. Make sure to join us here tonight and again on Sunday night for live WrestleMania 41 results coverage.