WWE LFG is coming to A&E in 2025.

As we reported earlier today, two new shows are coming to WWE on A&E in 2025, with one being dubbed “WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats,” similar to the old school WWE Tough Enough reality show.

WWE released the following announcement today with all of the details:

A&E AND WWE TO DEBUT NEW IN-RING COMPETITION SERIES “WWE LFG” IN EARLY 2025

“WWE LFG” Features WWE Legends Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Booker T; Additional Programming Slate Includes Inaugural Season of “WWE’s Greatest Moments” and New Season of “WWE Rivals”

New York, NY – December 9, 2024 – A&E and WWE today announced an expansion of its programming partnership which will include the debut of “WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats),” a new competition series that features in-ring matches along with a behind-the-scenes look at rising talent vying for a coveted WWE contract while being mentored by WWE Legends such as Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Booker T.

Additionally, WWE & A&E will launch “WWE’s Greatest Moments,” a series that will provide fans a front-row seat to relive the iconic events that have shaped WWE history. A new season of the hit-series “WWE Rivals” will also complement this winter’s WWE programming slate on A&E, which will add more than 180 hours of original content over the next three years.

“Literally filled with blood, sweat, and tears, there’s never been a series that combines in-ring action, behind-the-scenes reality, high-stakes drama, and some of WWE’s greatest icons all in one package. From total unknowns to legends, ‘LFG’ will give viewers a raw, ground-up, 360-degree view of what it truly takes to make it in the WWE,” said Rob Sharenow, President of Programming, A+E Networks. “Our collaboration with WWE has clearly struck a chord with audiences, and we’re excited to continue producing premium content that resonates with a diverse viewership.”

“A&E has proved to be an excellent home for WWE content, and we’re excited to partner with their fantastic team on these new show concepts and the latest season of WWE Rivals,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“WWE LFG” will offer viewers an inside look at the rigorous training process, featuring iconic WWE Legends such as Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Shawn Michaels and weekly regular coaches Undertaker, Booker T, Mickie James and Bubba Ray Dudley as they mentor a new generation in weekly matches on their quest to become the next WWE Superstars. Executive producers for WWE are Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, Shawn Michaels and Jeremy Borash. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson serve as Executive producers for A&E.

“WWE’s Greatest Moments” will feature legendary play-by-play announcer Michael Cole hosting half-hour episodes with various WWE Superstars & Legends, including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Owens and others, to share vivid recollections and perspectives on the most remarkable moments in wrestling history.

“WWE Rivals” will return with an all-new season this winter celebrating some of the most iconic and beloved rivalries from the WWE including a never-before-seen look at Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins.

Executive Producers for WWE are Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser and Marc Pomarico. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Brad Abramson, and Jonathan Partridge serve as Executive Producers of “WWE Greatest Moments,” and “WWE Rivals” for A&E.

WWE-themed series and specials to air exclusively on A&E platforms and to be distributed worldwide by A+E Networks. All three series are produced for A&E by WWE.