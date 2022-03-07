Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory is now official for Night Two of WrestleMania 38, or WrestleMania Sunday.
WWE announced Theory vs. McAfee during Friday’s SmackDown, but now they have confirmed the bout for WrestleMania Sunday.
McAfee vs. Theory joins Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn and the Winner Takes All Title Unification Match between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as confirmed matches for WrestleMania Sunday.
WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:
Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Night One Match
Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio
Night One Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin
Night Two: Winner Takes All Title Unification Match
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Night Two Match
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
Night Two Match
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles
RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:
Kevin Owens vs. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin
Seth Rollins vs. TBA
WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
TBA vs. Ricochet (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
TBA vs. Alpha Academy (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Multi-Team Match
Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. TBA vs. The Usos (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor (c)
