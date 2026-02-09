A long-running WWE name has officially been shortened.

Natalya is now officially going by Nattie, as WWE’s website has been updated to reflect the new ring name (see photo below).

The shift aligns with the persona she began developing outside of WWE in 2025, where she made appearances for promotions such as Bloodsport and the NWA with a noticeably more serious, stripped-down edge.

That attitude has carried over to WWE programming in recent weeks.

Nattie recently shocked fans by turning on her trainee, Maxxine Dupri, a move that directly cost Dupri an opportunity to regain the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

The betrayal marked a clear line in the sand for Nattie’s new direction and solidified her departure from the traditional Natalya presentation fans had seen for years.

The two are set to collide one-on-one tonight on WWE Raw.

Also advertised for tonight’s red brand show from Cleveland, Ohio, The Usos will defend their WWE Tag Team Championships against Alpha Academy.

In addition, the show will feature the latest qualifying matches for both the Men’s and Women’s Elimination Chamber bouts ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event later this month in Chicago, Illinois.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.