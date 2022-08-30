Matt Riddle is back.

As of this week’s WWE Clash at The Castle go-home edition of RAW, WWE has given Riddle his first name back. Riddle was billed as “Matt Riddle” on RAW, and Corey Graves used the first name during the sitdown interview that also included Seth Rollins.

Furthermore, WWE has also changed Riddle’s official website profile to reflect the return of his first name, and he is billed as “Matt Riddle” on all videos related to RAW.

Tonight’s RAW saw Graves moderate a sitdown split-screen interview with Riddle and Rollins to promote Saturday’s match at WWE Clash at The Castle. A parking lot brawl between the two Superstars from “earlier in the day” was also shown. Things got heated after a commercial break when WWE aired footage of what was made to look like some sort of hot mic segment after the interview. Rollins mentioned how Riddle’s wife took their kids and left, and said they don’t want to see his “bitch ass.” Rollins continued calling Riddle a “bitch” while Riddle threatened to “fuck Rollins up” and smash him.

WWE originally dropped Riddle’s first name back in the fall of 2020, and Riddle noted on Twitter at the time that he preferred just being called by his last name. It was reported then how the name change was an idea from former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and that Riddle loved it. The idea then was to shorten Riddle’s name to help give him more of a serious presentation. It was also reported that WWE may have changed the name because they didn’t want people searching for “Matt Riddle” and coming up with the “#SpeakingOut” allegations Samantha Tavel made against him, but that was never confirmed.

It was recently reported that WWE may be giving Theory his first name back. You can click here details, plus a report on Theory’s WWE future under new Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H.

Riddle has not publicly commented on the name change as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Riddle vs. Rollins will take place this Saturday at WWE Clash at The Castle from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

