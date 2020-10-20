Jeff Hardy vs. Elias is now official for Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Tonight’s RAW season premiere episode saw Elias perform a concert for the fans, which you can see below. After the performance, Elias was teasing an encore but was interrupted by a member of his band, who had a guitar and was dressed in all black. This turned out to be Hardy, who attacked Elias and yelled at him to declare that he was not the one who hit Elias with the car earlier in the summer during a SmackDown episode. Elias later issued the challenge to Hardy during a backstage segment. WWE confirmed the match after Hardy appeared on RAW Talk to accept the challenge.

The 2020 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will air live this coming Sunday, October 25 from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando. Below is the updated card:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

“I Quit” Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (c)

Elias vs. Jeff Hardy

