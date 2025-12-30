It’s official.

The Vision continues to grow.

Along with the recent confirmation of Logan Paul as a member of the Paul Heyman-led faction in WWE, this week’s episode of WWE Raw kicked off with another new addition.

For the final WWE Raw of the year of 2025 on Monday night, December 29, at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, The Vision came to the ring to kick off the show.

During the opening promo segment, which ended up being promotion for CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the WWE Raw on Netflix 1-Year Anniversary show next Monday night, January 5, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, another new addition to The Vision was confirmed.

Austin Theory.

Formerly the mystery masked man helping the group from afar, Paul Heyman himself confirmed that Theory is officially part of The Vision on the 12/29 Raw, after Theory appeared on WWE SmackDown this past Friday night looking to prove himself to the group.

For those who missed this week’s WWE Raw, featured below is a detailed recap of the opening segment where Austin Theory joining The Vision was made official by “The Oracle.”

The Vision & CM Punk Kick Off Raw

From there, we see the usual arrival shots of Superstars entering the building. We see Rey Mysterio with his dog, The Usos, Stephanie Vaquer and others, before ultimately settling on The Vision. The group consisting of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul and Austin Theory make their way out led by Paul Heyman.

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show on commentary as The Vision settles into the ring to kick off the final Raw of 2025. Paul Heyman begins with his usual “Ladies and gentlemen …” introduction. Fans boo like crazy. He pauses and soaks it in. He sighs. He tries speaking but is cut off by “CM Punk” chants.

Heyman says Punk could have been standing in this group, but he instead placated the people and stopped listening to him. Heyman says he’ll start this again. Heyman shouts, “Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. Now, everything I say after that moment only hypes up where I’m going on this.”

He continued, “The last show of 2025 on Monday Night Raw.” Heyman says when they’re scrolling through whatever platform is around in five years, they’ll look back at this segment to see all the future WrestleMania main eventers. The crowd chants, “OTC.”

Heyman says they’ll realize all the future WrestleMania main eventers are standing before them right here and now. Heyman will present the sentence that matters: “The rumors are true. Ladies and gentlemen, the newest member of The Vision is Austin Theory.” Heyman holds Theory’s arm up.

Heyman says, “Earn your keep, young man. They’re all yours.” Heyman hands Theory the microphone. Theory says he’s waited his entire life for this moment. He has worked his entire career for this moment. Theory has a lot of things he wants to talk about. First, he wants to talk about the next World Heavyweight Champion, Bron Breakker.

The crowd barks. The crowd then starts chanting, “CM Punk.” CM Punk’s music hits to a big reaction. The crowd sings “Cult of Personality” as the World Heavyweight Champion walks out to the stage. The crowd loudly chants his name as the music dies down. Punk says Theory quickly took to drinking the Kool-Aid.

Punk says he’s not here to listen to Theory. He’s here for the other kid, Bron Breakker. Punk has been called many things in his career and is tougher than he is smart. Punk tells Heyman to explain to Breakker that the match is already set for January 5. Punk can come down and say a few things.

They could attack him, but then there isn’t a title shot next week. So, why is he here? Punk likes to look a man in the eye before he puts him to sleep. Punk walks down to the ring and tells Breakker to tell his friends to leave so they can talk… unless he’s scared. Punk asks the “little doggy” if he’s scared. Punk slowly climbs the ring steps.

Bron Breakker says the only one who is scared is Punk. Breakker invites Punk into the ring and says they won’t hurt him. Another “CM Punk” chant picks up as the World Heavyweight Champion reluctantly goes to the apron. The rest of the Vision slowly leaves the ring, leaving only Breakker. Punk gets in Breakker’s face.

He asks, “Whattaya got, kid?” Breakker asks why they’re here. Why does the Vision exist? They’re here because they look at things through the same lens. Look at “Big” Bronson Reed, the Tribal Thief. Look at Logan Paul, the biggest superstar in the entire world. Look at Austin Theory, a man with everything to prove.

Then, there’s Breakker, who is going to be the next World Heavyweight Champion. Breakker says he’s tired of Punk and everyone else saying he’s the future. One day, he’ll figure it out and main event every show. Breakker says he isn’t the future. He is the now.

Punk has the audacity to come out and say that Breakker is just the new shiny toy who will fail at his biggest moment. Breakker tells Punk to go to the locker room and find someone like him. Find someone who came into the business with less than a year of experience and took it over.

Find someone more of a dog than him. Punk may not like him because he didn’t pay his dues because of his lineage. Punk is wrong. Everything he’s had to do in his life has been under a microscope. Breakker has had to live up to a higher standard than Punk could imagine. While Punk was on the indies, he was on the field with Lamar Jackson.

They’re not the same. On January 5, Breakker is willing to die for that championship. He knows Punk is, too, and will let him. Breakker will put Punk in the ground, beat him, and become the new World Heavyweight Champion. A “CM Punk” chant picks up. Punk says his first mistake is Breakker thinking he knows what he’s thinking.

Breakker is more ready than anyone in the back or in The Vision. There’s one problem: Punk isn’t ready. If Breakker wants what he has, he can pick it up. Punk throws the title on the mat. It’s a lot heavier than he thinks. It’s a privilege to carry the strap, and Punk isn’t ready to let it go.

Punk isn’t ready to stop coming into sold-out arenas nationwide and getting the privilege to say, “Is it good to be alive on a Monday night in Orlando, Florida, or what?” Punk isn’t ready to stop being champion. Breakker is big, bad, strong, tough, and fast. He’s got what it takes. Breakker is right.

They’re not the same. One of them is CM Punk. Someday, he won’t wake up, but it’s not today. One day, he’ll run out of road, but it won’t be January 5. One day, someone will beat him for the title, but it won’t be Breakker. Punk says, “I’ll see you on January 5!” Punk storms off. Intense stuff to kick off the show.