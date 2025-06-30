Another one of John Cena’s few appearances remaining on his ongoing “The Last Time Is Now” WWE retirement tour has been announced.

On Monday, WWE.com announced that the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion will be appearing on the July 18 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Also advertised for the 7/18 blue brand show in “The Lone Star State” are 2025 WWE King of the Ring Cody Rhodes, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Randy Orton, LA Knight and Charlotte Flair.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated list of confirmed dates remaining as part of the 15 appearances John Cena has for his “The Last Time Is Now” WWE farewell tour:

* July 18: Smackdown – San Antonio, TX

* August 1: WWE Smackdown – Newark, NJ

* August 2 and 3: Summerslam – East Rutherford, NJ

* August 8: Smackdown – Montreal, Quebec, Canada

* August 15: Smackdown – Dublin, Ireland

* August 29: Smackdown – Lyon, France

* August 31: Clash in Paris – Paris, France

* October 11: Crown Jewel Perth – Perth, Australia

* December – Retirement match