WWE Confirms New Stable Will Debut on Tonight’s RAW

As noted earlier, word came from today’s WWE RAW tapings that a new stable is scheduled to debut on tonight’s show.
WWE has now confirmed that the new faction will be debuting tonight. The full announcement can be seen below:
A new faction is coming to Raw tonight
WWE.com has learned that a new faction is arriving on Raw tonight.
The Superstars comprising this faction have yet to be revealed, but rumblings around the WWE Performance Center say that the group is out to cause chaos and shake up the organization’s structure.
What does this alliance have in store for the red brand? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:
* Shane McMahon returns
* Asuka looks for revenge on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley
* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre addresses Randy Orton
* WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews defends against MVP in the opener
