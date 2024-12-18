Some big news items came out of the WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff media event on Wednesday afternoon.

During the press event held to promote the move of WWE Raw from the USA Network to Netflix on January 6, 2025, a couple of big announcements were made.

WWE SmackDown Superstar Logan Paul appeared at the media event, where it was announced that he has been traded to the WWE Raw brand ahead of the big Netflix debut on 1/6.

Additionally, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce made it official that Rhea Ripley will be challenging Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship at the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere episode.

Previously announced for the WWE Raw on Netflix debut on 1/6 is Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match, as well as CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

Make sure to join us here on January 6, 2025 for live WWE Raw on Netflix results coverage from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.