As advertised, Robert Stone made a big announcement on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During the post-Stand & Deliver installment of NXT on CW on April 7, the aforementioned NXT General Manager announced a special two week event called NXT Revenge, which kicks off next week and continues the following Tuesday night.

Featured below are the complete NXT Revenge lineups:

Week One (4/14/2026)

* WWE Men’s Speed Title Tournament Match: E.K. Prosper vs. Dorian Van Dux

* Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan

* NXT Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Ethan Page

* Joe Hendry in concert

* NXT Women’s Championship: Lola Vice (c) vs. Jacy Jayne (w/ Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid)

Week Two (4/21/2026)

* Last Woman Standing Match: Sol Ruca vs. ZARIA

* WWE Men’s Speed Title Tournament Final: Lexis King vs. TBD

* Kali Armstrong arrives

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live WWE NXT Results coverage.