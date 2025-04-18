Championship action will be kicking off the evening on Sunday, April 20, when night two of WrestleMania 41 rolls into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Friday, it was confirmed during the special episode of The Pat McAfee Show live from Las Vegas, NV. that the WWE Women’s World Championship bout with IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair will be kicking things off at WrestleMania 41 Sunday.

It was also confirmed during the special show that GUNTHER vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso will kick off night one of WrestleMania 41 on April 19.

Make sure to join us here on 4/19 and 4/20 for live WrestleMania 41 results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.