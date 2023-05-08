WWE has confirmed the two Triple Threat bouts that will kick off the WWE World Heavyweight Title tournament on tonight’s RAW.

As seen in the video below, Byron Saxton has officially announced Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for tonight’s RAW, along with Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor.

The winners of these two matches will meet in tonight’s RAW main event with the winner advancing to WWE Night of Champions on May 27 in Saudi Arabia, to face a SmackDown Superstar that will be determined this Friday night with two Triple Threat bouts and the main event. The winner at Night of Champions will be crowned the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. For those who missed it earlier, you can click here for a big tournament spoiler on Rhodes.

You can also click here for big spoiler updates on tonight’s creative plans, and click here for more spoiler notes on tonight’s post-Backlash and post-Draft show.

Below is the updated announced card for tonight’s RAW from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL, along with the aforementioned Saxton video:

* WWE Backlash fallout

* WWE Draft fallout

* WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to appear

* World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round Triple Threat: Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round Triple Threat: Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor

* World Heavyweight Title Tournament Second Round Match: Priest or Rollins or Nakamura vs. Rhodes or Miz or Balor

