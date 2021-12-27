The finals of the RK-Bronament to crown new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle have been confirmed for tonight’s WWE RAW.

WWE has just announced The Street Profits vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for tonight’s show. The winners will become the new #1 contenders to Orton and Riddle, presumably for Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

The Mysterios vs. The Profits was originally scheduled for the December 13 RAW, but the match was nixed due to Montez Ford being out of action. Ford returned to action at Sunday’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden. That match saw Orton and Riddle retain over The Mysterios and The Profits in a Triple Threat Steel Cage match.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s WWE Day 1 go-home edition of RAW from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Below is the updated line-up:

* The go-home build for WWE Day 1

* AJ Styles vs. Omos

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends against Dolph Ziggler

* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor

* RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. Otis

* The Mysterios vs. The Street Profits in the finals of the RK-Bronament to determine new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle

* The Miz and Maryse renew their vows in the ring

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.