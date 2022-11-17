WWE has confirmed the rules for the first-ever War Games matches on the main roster.

War Games will return to WWE at Survivor Series later this month, with two 5 vs. 5 bouts – one for the men’s division and one for the women’s division.

The women’s War Games match will feature RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim and one more Superstar to be announced against Bayley, Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. While not officially announced, it’s been reported that the men’s match will be Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, and one Superstar to be announced, believed to be Kevin Owens is he is medically cleared.

The same rules and format that was used in WWE NXT will be used for the War Games matches at Survivor Series. WWE has announced the following for the matches:

* Two teams will be contained in separate cages with one member of each team starting the match

* After 5 minutes, a member from the advantaged team will be released to enter the match

* After a three-minute period, alternating members from each team will enter the match until all competitors are inside the cage

* Once all competitors have entered, War Games officially begins

* The only way to win the match is by pinfall or submission

Monday’s RAW will feature a women’s singles match to determine who gets the advantage at War Games, but there’s no word yet on who will be competing.

The WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, November 26 from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Below is the current announced card, along with a look at what the Men’s War Games main event may end up being:

5-on-5 Men’s War Games Match

Team Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens)

Not confirmed.

5-on-5 Women’s War Games Match

Team Belair (RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, 1 Superstar TBA) vs. Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.