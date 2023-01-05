WWE has finally confirmed Sasha Banks’ departure.

It’s believed that Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné in NJPW, was released from her WWE contract months back, but that she didn’t become a free agent until January 1. However, WWE quietly moved Banks to their official Alumni roster today, confirming her departure.

It’s interesting to note that the SmackDown logo is still featured on the Banks’ profile, but she is now listed on the Alumni roster.

Naomi is still listed on the active WWE SmackDown roster. As noted earlier this week, she is expected to return to WWE soon.

You can click here to see Moné’s recent thank-you messages to WWE and several executives, among others.

It was noted earlier how NJPW has officially announced that Moné will challenge IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI at Battle In The Valley next month. You can click here for details on that match, along with Moné’s promo to plug the event, and you can click here for more post-Wrestle Kingdom 17 notes and comments from Moné.

Moné began her WWE career back in August 2012 when she signed her first contract. She and Naomi walked out of a RAW taping in mid-May due to creative issues, while the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Moné reportedly became a free agent on January 1 of this year. She leaves WWE as the fourth Women’s Triple Crown Champion, the third Women’s Grand Slam Champion, a one-time WWE NXT Champion, a five-time RAW Women’s Champion, a one-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, and a three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

