It looks like the near 20-year WWE run of Sheamus is, in fact, coming to an end.

Actually, it may have already.

As noted on Sunday afternoon, reports began surfacing claiming that “The Celtic Warrior” was expected to leave WWE once his current contract expires.

Furthermore, it was specified that Sheamus was not released by WWE, but instead he reportedly declined a contract extension that was offered while he was sidelined with an injury.

According to the report, WWE approached Sheamus about signing a restructured deal during his time away from the ring, but he quickly turned it down.

Because his existing contract was already scheduled to expire within a matter of months, there was reportedly no reason for WWE to pursue a release that would have included the standard 90-day non-compete clause.

In an update, WWE appeared to confirm the reports later in the day on Sunday, as the company moved Sheamus’ profile from the active roster to the WWE.com Alumni section (see photos below).

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Sheamus continue to surface.