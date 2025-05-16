Three new recruits have been officially added to the WWE Performance Center roster.

Shady Elnahas, Francois Prinsloo, and Aaron Fara have all signed developmental deals with WWE, the company announced on Thursday.

Elnahas, 27, is a decorated Canadian judoka who competed in the 100 kg weight class. He represented Canada at both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games. His impressive resume includes gold medals at the Pan American Games in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024, as well as a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Prinsloo, 23, is a South African discus thrower who also competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics, bringing his athleticism and power to the WWE system.

Fara, 27, hails from Austria and competed in judo at the Paris 2024 Olympics, both in the men’s 100 kg category and the mixed team division.