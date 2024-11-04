WWE is taking the phrase “going global” to another level in 2025.

As noted, the company has announced multiple international dates as part of their annual “Road to WrestleMania” live event tour.

On Monday, the company released more details and dates for episodes of WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown that will take place in various international markets during the lead-up to the two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in Las Vegas, Nevada.