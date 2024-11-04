WWE is taking the phrase “going global” to another level in 2025.
As noted, the company has announced multiple international dates as part of their annual “Road to WrestleMania” live event tour.
On Monday, the company released more details and dates for episodes of WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown that will take place in various international markets during the lead-up to the two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in Las Vegas, Nevada.
WWE announces unprecedented 11-city tour of U.K. & Europe this March on the Road to WrestleManiaNovember 4, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced an unprecedented eleven-city tour on the Road to WrestleMania that will see WWE Superstars travel to Barcelona, Spain; Dortmund, Germany; Hannover, Germany; Brussels, Belgium; Bologna, Italy; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Nottingham, England; Glasgow, Scotland; Vienna, Austria; Amsterdam, Netherlands; and London, England.
For the first-time-ever, during the biggest time of year on the WWE calendar on the Road to WrestleMania where anything can happen, consecutive episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from different cities across the U.K. & Europe over three weeks in March. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to see the biggest WWE Superstars up-close and in-person at WWE Live weekend events as they prepare for WrestleMania.
To register for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/roadtowrestlemania-europe-presale-registration
* Friday, March 14: Barcelona, Spain – Friday Night SmackDown at Olimpic Arena
* Saturday, March 15: Dortmund, Germany – Road to WrestleMania Tour at Westfalenhalle
* Sunday, March 16: Hannover, Germany- Road to WrestleMania Tour at ZAG Arena
* Monday, March 17: Brussels, Belgium – Monday Night RAW at Forest National
* Friday, March 21: Bologna, Italy- Friday Night SmackDown at Unipol Arena
* Saturday, March 22: Belfast, Northern Ireland – Road to WrestleMania Tour at SSE Arena
* Sunday, March 23: Nottingham, England – Road to WrestleMania Tour at Motorpoint Arena
* Monday, March 24: Glasgow, Scotland – Monday Night RAW at OVO Hydro
* Friday, March 28: London, England – Friday Night SmackDown at O2 Arena
* Saturday, March 29: Vienna, Austria – Road to WrestleMania Tour at Wiener Stadthalle
* Sunday, March 30: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Road to WrestleMania Tour at Ziggo Dome
* Monday, March 31: London, England – Monday Night RAW at O2 Arena
Fans in attendance will see their favorite WWE Superstars just weeks ahead of WrestleMania 41, including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill, and many more*.
Las Vegas will host the biggest WrestleMania of all time, WrestleMania 41, at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025.
*Talent subject to change
BREAKING: #WWERaw and #SmackDown will broadcast from U.K. and Europe in March 2025 on the Road to #WrestleMania 41!
More Info: https://t.co/7wrbmTz6Tv
Pre-Register: https://t.co/mohDC3dVS0 pic.twitter.com/SZNzAvTwQm
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) November 4, 2024