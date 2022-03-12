WWE issued the following press release announcing that the previously announced SmackDown tag team title match between Shinsuke Nakamura/Rick Boogs and the Usos will be taking place on night one of WrestleMania 38. Full details, including an updated look at the lineup for Mania, can be found below.

On WrestleMania Saturday, The Usos will look to defend their coveted SmackDown Tag Team Title against the rocking duo of Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs.

Like them or not, Jey & Jimmy Uso have truly proved themselves to be “the Ones,” as the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions in history. In addition to amassing huge victories over the likes of The Mysterios, The New Day and The Viking Raiders, The Bloodline have also helped Universal Champion Roman Reigns assert all-out dominance over the blue brand.

At the same time, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs have been making quite a bit of noise of their own front against all Superstars who have attempted to put a stop to the music. And after The Usos unleashed an unwarranted assault on the rocking duo on the March 4 edition of SmackDown, Boogs tricked them into thinking he was injured the following week and got the titleholders to agree to a one-on-one matchup for a WrestleMania title opportunity. The Headbanging Harold quickly dropped the ruse after the bell rang and ultimately overcame “Main Event” Jey to earn himself and The King of Strong Style their chance to capture the titles on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Will it be one and done for the team of Nakamura and Boogs? Or will they rock their way to the top of the mountain at The Show of Shows? Don’t miss WrestleMania 38, a stupendous two-night event streaming LIVE on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!