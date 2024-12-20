WWE SmackDown is expanding to three hours in 2025.

WWE confirmed the news on Friday.

Ahead of the December 20 episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network, a taped show from Hartford, CT., the company released the following article on their official website, which included the announcement.

Where to Watch WWE Premium Live Events, Raw, SmackDown, NXT and more

United States

Raw

Beginning with the premiere on January 6, 2025 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Monday Night Raw will call Netflix home at 8 ET/5 PT. Join Netflix now and don’t miss a second of the action!

SmackDown

SmackDown continues to air on USA Network every Friday night at 8/7 C in the U.S. At the start of 2025, SmackDown will expand to three hours starting with the Jan. 3 episode from Phoenix, Arizona.

NXT

NXT owns Tuesday nights on the CW every week at 8/7 C in the U.S. Check out the CW Channel Finder to tune-in from your local market

Premium Live Events

Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 41, SummerSlam and all your favorite WWE Premium Live Events will continue to stream LIVE on Peacock in the United States.

International

Where to Watch WWE Premium Live Events, Raw, SmackDown, NXT and more

WWE fans in most regions around the world can watch RAW, SmackDown, NXT and every Premium Live Event streaming LIVE beginning with the Raw premiere on Netflix January 6 at 8E/5P. Many of WWE’s top RAW moments will be available to watch on Netflix, plus select programming and historic PLEs also available outside the United States, from January 1.

Fans in the below regions can enjoy WWE programming on their corresponding channels and streaming platforms:

Indian Sub-Continent: Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV

Caribbean: Rush Prime

France & Belgium: AB1 (Raw, SmackDown & NXT) + WWE Network (Premium Live Events)

Germany, Austria & Switzerland: BILD and ProSieben MAXX (Raw, SmackDown & NXT) + WWE Network (Premium Live Events)

Italy: Discovery+ and DMAX (Raw, SmackDown & NXT) + WWE Network (Premium Live Events)

Sub-Saharan Africa: Supersport

Japan: ABEMA

South Korea: IB Sports

Philippines: Tap Go (Raw, SmackDown & NXT) + WWE Network (Premium Live Events)

Cambodia: Hang Meas HD (Raw, SmackDown & NXT) + WWE Network (Premium Live Events)