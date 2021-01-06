It’s now confirmed that the Fight Pit II bout between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher has been pulled from tonight’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil episode.

As seen in the video below, NXT General Manager William Regal has announced that the match is off due to a minor injury to Thatcher. We noted earlier today that the match had been pulled from the official NXT NYE preview on the WWE website.

Regal noted that Thatcher suffered a minor injury while training for the match, and due to the brutal nature of the Fight Pit, WWE medical could not clear him to compete in good conscience.

Regal added that after proper rehab, Thatcher should be back to action soon and the Fight Pit bout between Ciampa and Thatcher will take place at a later date.

There’s no word yet on if Thatcher is legitimately injured, or if this is some sort of storyline to delay the match for other reasons.

Stay tuned for more on Thatcher’s status and plans for Fight Pit II.

