The Demon is now official for WrestleMania 39.

WWE has officially announced that Finn Balor will do battle as The Demon when he faces WWE Hall of Famer Edge inside Hell In a Cell at WrestleMania 39 this weekend. Balor all but confirmed the appearance in a promo on last night’s go-home RAW, seen below, and WWE then confirmed the return of the gimmick in the official match graphic, also seen below.

We’ve noted how Edge is rumored to perform as Brood Edge. You can click here for a recent spoiler update on possible plans for Edge’s WrestleMania gimmick.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for this coming Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current card, along with the aforementioned tweet and promo from Balor and WWE:

Host: The Miz

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

CONFIRMED MATCHES FOR NIGHT 1:

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

Night 1 Opener.

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

CONFIRMED MATCHES FOR NIGHT 2:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Night 2 Main Event.

OTHER CONFIRMED MATCHES:

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Hell In a Cell

“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be Brood Edge.

Men’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

