We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves.

WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAW 30TH ANNIVERSARY:

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Bobby Lashley

* The Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY banned from ringside

* Special appearances from WWE Hall of Famers and Legends such as The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, and The Bella Twins. Ronda Rousey is also advertised to appear, while WWE Hall of Famer Kane, Brock Lesnar, Triple H, Hulk Hogan, and others are expected