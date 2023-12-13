Three weeks from this evening, the first big WWE NXT show of the New Year will take place.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, WWE officially confirmed the two title matches for the show scheduled for January 2, 2024.

As noted, Blair Davenport and Trick Williams each picked up victories in the Women’s and Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline 2023 over the weekend.

With their respective victories, we will see Davenport challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship, and Trick Williams challenging Ilja Dragunov for the NXT World Championship.

Make sure to join us here on 1/2 for live NXT New Year’s Evil 2024 results coverage.

Trick challenges for the NXT Championship at New Years Evil! @_trickwilliams#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/OXoUtquDEJ — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) December 13, 2023