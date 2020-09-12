WWE issued the following press release confirming that SmackDown women’s star Mandy Rose has been traded to Monday Night Raw. The Miz revealed earlier today on Talking Smack that he initiated the trade to benefit Money in the Bank winner Otis so he can focus on becoming Universal champion. Details are below.

Mandy Rose is on the move, as The Golden Goddess has been traded to Raw.

The Miz crashed the set of WWE Talking Smack to break the news of Mandy Rose’s trade to Raw. The move was the latest tactic in The Miz & John Morrison’s ongoing quest to part Otis with his Money in the Bank Contract.

What will the move mean for Mandy and what effect will it have on her relationship with Otis?

Stay tuned to WWE digital and social platforms for the latest updates.