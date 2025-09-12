WWE WrestleMania 43 is coming to Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season in 2027.

As advertised, WWE held a special ‘WWE BREAKING NEWS ANNOUNCEMENT’ live stream on their official YouTube channel on Friday, September 12, 2025 at 3/2c.

During the live stream, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was joined by the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), “His Excellency” Turki Alalshikh, as well as several WWE Superstars and WWE Legends to make the announcement.

The announcement confirmed reports we have made over the past several days regarding WWE bringing their biggest annual spectacle, WrestleMania, to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia via Riyadh Season, in 2027.

Joining Levesque and Alalshikh at today’s WWE live announcement in Las Vegas, NV. were The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer and Charlotte Flair.

