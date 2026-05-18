Congratulations are in order for WWE’s first Japanese married couple.
And WWE has delivered theirs.
The company posted an article on their official website at WWE.com to formally congratulate WWE Superstar IYO SKY and WWE NXT Superstar Naraku on their marriage.
The article reads as follows:
IYO SKY and Naraku announce their marriage
WWE Superstars IYO SKY and Naraku announced their marriage to each other on Sunday, May 17.
The former WWE Women’s Champion and the NXT Superstar shared the news on their social media pages to scores of well-wishes from fans and their fellow WWE Superstars.
Congratulations to IYO and Naraku on the incredible news!
✨ Mr and Mrs ✨@151012EVIL & @Iyo_SkyWWE pic.twitter.com/eTUiHTU3iC
— IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) May 17, 2026