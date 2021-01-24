The official WWE on FOX Twitter account sent their congratulations to former 24/7 champion Rob Gronkowski for earning another trip to the Superbowl, this time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs, led by Tom Brady in his first year out of New England, bested the Green Bay Packers in a close contest.

Congrats to the host of @WrestleMania 36, and former 24/7 Champion, @RobGronkowski on earning one more trip to the Super Bowl! @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/LEsFwFME6z — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 24, 2021

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was also active on Twitter today to comment on the anniversary of his infamous Royal Rumble matchup with The Rock. He writes, “22 YEARS AGO TODAY! I think @TheRock and I may have gone a little too far on this particular evening.”