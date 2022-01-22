WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil has been named to the Florida State Fair Authority Board of Directors.

O’Neil was named to the Board on Tuesday of this week by Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

You can see related tweets below, along with comments from Titus and WWE’s congratulatory announcement:

Commissioner @NikkiFriedFL and @FDACS are pleased to welcome @TitusONeilWWE to the Board of Directors of the @FLStateFair Authority! — FL Dept. of Agriculture & Consumer Services (@FDACS) January 18, 2022

Honored and Ready to serve ❤️

Commissioner Nikki Fried and FDACS Announce New Appointment to Florida State Fair Authority Board / 2022 Press Releases / Press Releases / News & Events / Home – Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services https://t.co/G7F993Ozti — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 18, 2022

Glad to have you on board @TitusONeilWWE!👋 https://t.co/KQbalZuFQC — Florida State Fair (@FLStateFair) January 18, 2022

