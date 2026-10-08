WWE has reportedly settled on its planned main event for Saturday night’s Money in the Bank premium live event in New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to a new report, the current plan calls for Roman Reigns defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight to close out the show.

There was reportedly a brief discussion during the process of finalizing the card about having the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match serve as the main event instead.

However, WWE ultimately moved forward with Reigns vs. Knight as the planned closing match, and that remains the direction as of the latest update.

The championship showdown will see Knight attempt to dethrone Reigns, while the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match will feature CM Punk, Penta, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, Bron Breakker and Kevin Owens competing for the contract that guarantees a future championship opportunity.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 takes place this Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)