TNA World Champion Joe Hendry shocked fans with a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 41 (Night Two), stepping in as Randy Orton’s unexpected opponent after Kevin Owens was sidelined due to a neck injury.

Although Hendry got in some offense, Orton swiftly took control, finishing the TNA star with his trademark draping DDT followed by an RKO for the win.

According to Cory Hays of PW Nexus, WWE had also considered Jeff Hardy — currently signed with TNA Wrestling — as a possible opponent for Orton before ultimately going with Hendry.