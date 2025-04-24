WrestleMania 41 brought an action-packed week of WWE programming to Las Vegas, including SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, the Hall of Fame ceremony, a two-night WrestleMania extravaganza, plus episodes of RAW and NXT. But despite the abundance of wrestling, the packed schedule may have pushed even the most hardcore fans—and performers—to their limits.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live noted that WWE officials are taking a hard look at the toll this kind of high-density schedule takes, especially on the live audience.

“If you watched NXT last night, it was like it took place in a crypt,” Alvarez said. “The building holds about 2,000, and I think they got maybe 1,500 in there. The crowd wasn’t exactly dead—it was just clearly exhausted. Something big would happen, like Joe Hendry showing up, and they’d get fired up for a minute, but then it was like, ‘Oh god, now we’re tired again.’”

The wear and tear wasn’t limited to the fans. WWE talent and crew were reportedly drained from juggling cross-country travel, media obligations, rehearsals, and the demanding pace of live shows nearly every night.

According to Alvarez, WWE is aware of the issue and is already exploring adjustments ahead of WrestleMania 42, which will emanate from New Orleans.

“It didn’t go unnoticed by WWE,” Alvarez explained. “The feeling is that next year’s WrestleMania week probably won’t stretch all the way through NXT. The current idea is to move NXT back to the Performance Center. There’s even been some talk about airing NXT before WrestleMania week officially kicks off, but it sounds like the company is leaning away from trying to cram SmackDown, the Hall of Fame, two WrestleMania nights, Raw, and NXT into one week again. It’s just too much.”

With next year’s Show of Shows heading to the Big Easy, WWE seems poised to rethink its traditional WrestleMania week formula. Whether that means a more streamlined schedule, earlier NXT tapings, or fewer live events remains to be seen—but fans can likely expect some changes aimed at improving both crowd energy and performer endurance.