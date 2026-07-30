WWE could be bringing a familiar face back for SummerSlam this weekend.

According to a new backstage report, WWE has extended an invitation to Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura to attend this year’s SummerSlam premium live event, which takes place in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The report notes that there have been internal discussions about potentially featuring Ventura on the broadcast, with a role on the SummerSlam pre-show said to be the most likely option if he does appear. At this point, however, no final decision has reportedly been made, and it remains unclear whether Ventura will ultimately be used on camera.

A SummerSlam appearance would mark a notable home-state return for “The Body.” Ventura has not appeared at a WWE event in his native Minnesota since SummerSlam 1999, making a potential appearance at this year’s show a full-circle moment should plans come together.

Whether Ventura ends up appearing on television or simply attends the event behind the scenes remains to be seen, but the WWE Hall of Famer is reportedly on the company’s radar heading into one of its biggest weekends of the year.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)