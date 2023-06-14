The top champions in WWE all have new title belts. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recently presented with a single title belt, while Seth Rollins won the new WWE World Heavyweight Title. Rhea Ripley handed over the SmackDown Women’s Title in exchange for the new WWE Women’s World Title, while Asuka handed over the RAW Women’s Title for the new WWE Women’s Title. The June 23 SmackDown will see WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre take on WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, but it remains to be seen if new women’s tag titles will be introduced. An upgrade to the men’s tag titles has been rumored.

A new report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated notes that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wanted to freshen up all the titles and present a new look, which is why the new titles were introduced.

Reigns’ title supersedes the title Rollins has, especially when it comes to the lineage. When Reigns received his new belt on SmackDown two weeks ago, Paul Heyman kept the WWE and Universal Title belts on his shoulders. It will be interesting to see if Heyman continues to carry both of those titles while Reigns carries the new title as this is an idea that has been discussed, according to sources.

Barrasso noted that there are reasons to keep the extra titles, mainly because it would further differentiate The Tribal Chief from the other champions. Past that, one of the belts represents WWE’s past, carried by WWE Hall of Famers like Steve Austin, Pedro Morales, Bret Hart, and many others, while the other has its own meaning as it became more valuable on SmackDown than the world title was on RAW. Barrasso pointed to how there is significance behind all that history, which is supposed to be transferred onto Reigns’ new title.

